National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.93.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NFG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. 148,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

