Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,867 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $32.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

