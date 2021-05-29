Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $68,151,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -258.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.