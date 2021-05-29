Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,707 shares of company stock worth $2,716,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

