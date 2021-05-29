Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $340,000 Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $561.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.84) EPS. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.