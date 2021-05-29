Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $556,000 Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXRX opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

