Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $590,000 Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 56,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 497,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 109,838 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,481 shares of company stock worth $7,245,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of TENB opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

