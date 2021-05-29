Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,443 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 84,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 95.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

