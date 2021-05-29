Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 278 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

