Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,134 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

