Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $344,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,979,000 after buying an additional 1,030,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after purchasing an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alcoa by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

NYSE AA opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 2.66.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

