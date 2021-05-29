Nekonium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45.00 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Nekonium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nekonium has a market cap of $25,292.27 and approximately $45.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nekonium has traded down 63.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00320144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00189399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.25 or 0.00786611 BTC.

Nekonium Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387 . The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nekonium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using U.S. dollars.

