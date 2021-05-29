Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Sells C$63,194.34 in Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Constantine Efthymios Karayannopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$63,194.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,842,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,602,196.50.

NLC opened at C$2.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.88. The company has a market cap of C$389.52 million and a PE ratio of 25.45.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLC. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.