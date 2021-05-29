NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0163 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.67 million and $5.49 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00079476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00904602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.61 or 0.09212858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00091415 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

