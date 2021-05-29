Netbox Coin (NBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $179,326.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $4.53 million and $179,326.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00091286 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,106,557 coins and its circulating supply is 77,578,672 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.