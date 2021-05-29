NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after buying an additional 4,006,464 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $117.93 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

