Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NML. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

NML stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,304. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

