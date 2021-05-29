NeuroPace, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NPCE) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 1st

NeuroPace’s (NASDAQ:NPCE) quiet period will end on Tuesday, June 1st. NeuroPace had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $102,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During NeuroPace’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NPCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $22.93 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

