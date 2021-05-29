New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. New Hope has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.18.
