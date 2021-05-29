New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, an increase of 121.5% from the April 29th total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 211.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.