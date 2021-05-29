New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.31 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.85.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 296,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

