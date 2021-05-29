New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

