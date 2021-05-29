Nexo Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $11.89 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00005181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00874041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.03 or 0.09187863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00090423 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

