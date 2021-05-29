NextDAO Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $247,722.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002555 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00322327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00079199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005056 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018947 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,002,578,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,962,345,940 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

