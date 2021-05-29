NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $73.22. 9,178,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,719,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.