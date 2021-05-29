NFT Index (NFTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, NFT Index has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $643.90 or 0.01886356 BTC on exchanges. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $9,383.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.43 or 0.00842041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.56 or 0.08699584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00087459 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

