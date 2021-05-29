NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $308.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.95. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

