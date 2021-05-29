NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Up 77.5% in May

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the April 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NICE stock remained flat at $$272.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.06. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $232.00 and a fifty-two week high of $272.00.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

