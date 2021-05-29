Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Down 63.7% in May

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the April 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,564. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

