NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,154,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,080. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

