Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

