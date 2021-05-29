Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.