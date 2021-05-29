Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €4.28 ($5.04).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

