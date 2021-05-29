Noku Hits Market Cap of $8.74 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. Noku has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $8,517.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00870925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.35 or 0.09116184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00089477 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

