Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NDLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 157,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,271. The company has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,037,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

