Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 398.7% in May

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 398.7% from the April 29th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.24. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Several brokerages have commented on NRDBY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

