Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $36,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.