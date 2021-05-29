Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

NDSN stock opened at $221.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

