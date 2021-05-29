Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.56

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $16.51. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 10,040 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTIC. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

