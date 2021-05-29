Northland Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

