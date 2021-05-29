Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.73.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,780 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC opened at $365.87 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $378.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.93 and a 200-day moving average of $316.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

