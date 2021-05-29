NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$12.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.83. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.32 and a 12 month high of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

