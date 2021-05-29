Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce sales of $840,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $890,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $3.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Novan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of Novan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novan by 18,771.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Novan by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of -0.08. Novan has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.