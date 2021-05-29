Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.35 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.97. 43,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,072. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.98 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.19.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

