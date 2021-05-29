Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Shares Down 4.3%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.22. 130,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 525,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

