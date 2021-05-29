Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,646.32 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,947,000 after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,589,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.0% during the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,865,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,417,000 after acquiring an additional 787,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $218,000.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

