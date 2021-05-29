NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NuCana worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NuCana by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuCana by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. NuCana plc has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $148.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

