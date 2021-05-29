Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nucor worth $1,738,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $107.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,358 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

