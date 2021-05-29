Numis Securities Upgrades Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) to “Buy”

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,693.75 ($22.13).

HILS opened at GBX 1,534 ($20.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.13. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,600 ($20.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,498.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,401.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,617 ($64,824.93). Also, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

