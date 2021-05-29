Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce $354.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.70 million. Nutanix posted sales of $327.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

