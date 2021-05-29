Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Down to $31.62

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $30.18. Nutanix shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 34,290 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.